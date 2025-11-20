DeSantis Grants State Workers Three Extra Days Off for Holiday Season

State workers are getting a few extra days off for the upcoming holidays.

State workers were already going to be off for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day, plus the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that state offices will also be closed on Wednesday, November 26; Friday, December 26; and Friday, January 2 in celebration of the holidays.

“Our state employees have worked hard throughout the year,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I hope they enjoy additional time off with loved ones and friends this holiday season. The First Lady and I are thankful for their continued dedication to the people of Florida.”

These dates are in addition to regular office closures on Thursday, November 27; Friday, November 28; Thursday, December 25; and Thursday, January 1.