Demolition Paves Way For Construction Of New Costco On Nine Mile Road

Demolition is now underway on East Nine Mile Road, the future site of a new Costco store.

The Escambia County Development Review Committee gave final approval in August for a Costco at 225 East Nine Mile, the site of a Planet Fitness that has now moved nearby; and a previous Kmart store.

The architectural firm MG2, which has partnered with Costco for 30 years on over 780 locations, says it takes under four months to build a new store — but that’s after demolition and site work is complete.

“Costco Wholesale has set the bar by creating and maintaining the platinum standard in optimized rollouts: It takes just 110 days from the time construction begins to the moment doors open to their members, the MG2 website states. That means a new Pensacola Costco could be open by next summer.

The plans show a 172,580 square foot Costco retail store with a gas station and 830 parking spaces at the corner of East Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. The site is just under 22 acres.

The plans show the existing Dairy Queen, seafood restaurant and Wells Fargo to remain, with a Costco gas station constructed between Sam’s Seafood and Wells Fargo in an area that is currently a parking area for the old shopping center.

Pictured: A large portion of the old Kmart store on East Nine Mile Road had been demolished by Thursday afternoon in preparation for the construction of a new Costco store. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.