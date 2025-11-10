Council On Aging Seeks Heaters, Blankets For Seniors

The Council on Aging of West Florida is seeking donations of new electric space heaters, blankets, and funds to help keep older adults warm and safe. As temperatures plunge this week, the organization says requests for assistance from seniors are exceeding the number of donated items to meet this need.

Older adults are especially vulnerable to serious health problems that can result from exposure to the cold as those over 60 often create less body heat due to slower metabolism and less physical activity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the most common cold-related conditions is hypothermia. Victims of hypothermia are often elderly people with inadequate food, clothing, or heating.

Electric heaters and blankets can be dropped off or shipped to Council on Aging of West Florida (875 Royce Street) in Pensacola. Only new items can be accepted. Financial donations can be made online at coawfla.org/donate or sent to Council on Aging of West Florida, PO Box 17066, Pensacola, FL 32522-7066.

Seniors in need of a heater, blanket or other assistance should call (850) 432-1475.

Council on Aging of West Florida is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that has served seniors and their families since 1972.