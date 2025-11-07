Century Chamber Elects New VP; Preps For Seasonal Events

November 7, 2025

The Century Area Chamber of Commerce elected a vice president and held a final discussion on several upcoming events during its board meeting on Thursday.

Jennifer Johnson was elected the chamber’s new vice president by the board.

The board also discussed final preparations for upcoming seasonal events:

  • Veterans Day Cookout — November 11 at 2 p.m. at Nadine McCaw Park
  • Festival of Trees — decorating contest during December
  • Annual Open House and Tree Lighting — December 5 at 5 p.m. at Nadine McCaw Park
  • Christmas Parade — December 12 at 5 p.m.

Pictured: Thursday, Jennifer Johnson (top) was elected vice president of the Century Chamber of Commerce. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

