Century Approves Development Fee Increases Up To 900%

The Town of Century has updated their permit fees schedule for the first time in 11 years. Fees are increasing from 100% to 900%.

The town’s current plans review fee schedule, adopted in 2014, set rates for planning actions such as development certificates, sign review, and comprehensive plan amendments. The town currently contracts with the planning organization Emerald Coast Regional Council (ECRC) for plan reviews, which generally costs more than the fees paid by citizens as the existing fees no longer reflect true administrative costs.

Town Administrator Dave Murzin, Mayor Ben Boutwell and ECRC Planner Eric Christianson have agreed that the town has been losing money on every permit issued, rather than at least covering costs.

The permit fee schedule, approved 4-0, with council president Dynette Lewis absent this week, is as follows:

The proposed fees are less than those charged by Escambia County.

NorthEscambia.com photos/graphic, click to enlarge.