Bonny Gregory Shiflett

Bonny Gregory Shiflett, 62, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on November 14, 2025. She was born in Adrian, Michigan, to Bobby and Shirley Gregory and spent her childhood moving often as a proud Navy brat.

She dedicated 38 and a half years to teaching elementary school, a career that was truly her passion. She held a special love for American history, and thousands of students were impacted by her caring spirit and enthusiasm for learning.

Bonny met her beloved husband, Bret, in college, and the two were married for over 39 years. She was an incredible mother to her daughter, and becoming a “Bon Bon” to her grandsons in recent years was among her greatest joys.

A devoted Christian, she lived her faith sincerely in all aspects of her life. She was a friend to everyone she met and could always find way to connect and encourage. Cruising on the pontoon boat with her and Bret and rocking on the front porch were among her most treasured activities. An avid Alabama football fan, she shared many a “Roll Tide”.

She is preceded in death by her father, Bobby Gregory.

She is survived by her husband, Bret; her daughter, Allison Creed, and son-in-law, Bryan Creed; her grandsons, Elijah and Zachary; her mother, Shirley Gregory; her sister, Peggy Howell and husband, David; and her brother, Bobby Gregory, and wife, Becky.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025, from 11:00am- 12:00pm at Pensacola Memorial Gardens. A Funeral service will follow at the same location.