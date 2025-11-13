Annual High School All-Star Volleyball Game Is Tonight
November 13, 2025
The annual High School All-Star Volleyball Game is Thursday night.
The match begins at 6:30 p.m. at Hartsell Arena on the Pensacola State College campus. Tickets are available on GoFan.
The event brings together top-performing senior athletes from schools across Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties, selected for their skill, leadership and commitment to the game.
The All-Star Volleyball Game is part of Pensacola Sports’ High School All-Star Series, which recognizes student-athletes who have made a significant impact on their teams and schools. Players are nominated by coaches and selected by a panel of area athletic directors and sports professionals.
“This event is a great way to celebrate these athletes and everything they’ve accomplished during their high school careers,” said Ray Palmer, CEO of Pensacola Sports. “It gives families, fans and coaches a chance to cheer them on once more — and gives the players one more night of high-level competition in a fun and energetic setting.”
WEST ROSTER
Head Coach: Sean Flynn – Escambia High School
Assistant Coach: Julie Madison – Pine Forest High School
- Gianna Smart — Tate — libero (No. 8 pictured above)
- McKenna Lister — Tate — outside hitter (No. 4 on right, pictured above)
- Julianna Little — Northview — outside hitter (No. 4 on left, pictured above)
- Sophia Adkins — Northview — outside hitter (No. 11, pictured above)
- Ava Galinis — Catholic — outside hitter
- Madison Walker — Catholic — setter
- Savannah Conklin — Catholic — middle blocker
- Avrie Hines — Escambia — left hitter
- Ella Pittenger — Escambia — setter
- Claire Gorton — Pensacola — middle hitter
- Violet Salter — Pensacola — right hitter
- Nikari Taylor — Pine Forest — setter
- Za’Khiya Shaw-Rease — Pine Forest — middle blocker
- Emma Ward — Washington — setter
- Sarah Quarells — Washington — middle blocker
- Aliyah Salgado — West Florida — libero
- Emma Bradford — West Florida — middle hitter/blocker
- Emree Long — West Florida — setter
- Julieta Arreola — West Florida — right hitter
EAST ROSTER
Head Coach: James Kerrell – Crestview High School
Assistant Coach: Carey Locklin – Jay High School
- Kaylee Gilbreath — Jay , libero
- Carleigh Krumnow — Baker , left hitter
- Katerina Price — Baker , middle hitter
- Callie Posey — Central , outside hitter
- Tori Walczak — Choctaw , outside hitter
- Aubrey Sheffield — Crestview , setter
- Kaeden Foxx — Crestview , outside hitter
- Sophia Strobel — Ft. Walton Beach , right hitter
- Allie Hepworth — Gulf Breeze , setter
- Bella Ciolino — Gulf Breeze , libero
- Sydney Sutter — Gulf Breeze , outside hitter
- Aiyana Dixon — Laurel Hill , middle
- Ashley Cauley — Milton , outside hitter
- Katelyn Weller — Navarre , outside hitter
- Keira Bess — Niceville , middle blocker
- Cambree Klein — Pace , outside hitter
- Marley Manning — Pace , outside hitter
- Lily Stevenson — Rocky Bayou , setter
Pictured above: (L-R) No. 4 Julianna Little and No. 11 Sophia Adkins from Northview, and No. 4 McKenna Lister and No. 8 Gianna Smart from Tate at their respective Senior Nights. NorthEscambi.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments