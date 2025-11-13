Annual High School All-Star Volleyball Game Is Tonight

The annual High School All-Star Volleyball Game is Thursday night.

The match begins at 6:30 p.m. at Hartsell Arena on the Pensacola State College campus. Tickets are available on GoFan.

The event brings together top-performing senior athletes from schools across Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties, selected for their skill, leadership and commitment to the game.

The All-Star Volleyball Game is part of Pensacola Sports’ High School All-Star Series, which recognizes student-athletes who have made a significant impact on their teams and schools. Players are nominated by coaches and selected by a panel of area athletic directors and sports professionals.

“This event is a great way to celebrate these athletes and everything they’ve accomplished during their high school careers,” said Ray Palmer, CEO of Pensacola Sports. “It gives families, fans and coaches a chance to cheer them on once more — and gives the players one more night of high-level competition in a fun and energetic setting.”

WEST ROSTER

Head Coach: Sean Flynn – Escambia High School

Assistant Coach: Julie Madison – Pine Forest High School

Gianna Smart — Tate — libero (No. 8 pictured above)

McKenna Lister — Tate — outside hitter (No. 4 on right, pictured above)

Julianna Little — Northview — outside hitter (No. 4 on left, pictured above)

Sophia Adkins — Northview — outside hitter (No. 11, pictured above)

Ava Galinis — Catholic — outside hitter

Madison Walker — Catholic — setter

Savannah Conklin — Catholic — middle blocker

Avrie Hines — Escambia — left hitter

Ella Pittenger — Escambia — setter

Claire Gorton — Pensacola — middle hitter

Violet Salter — Pensacola — right hitter

Nikari Taylor — Pine Forest — setter

Za’Khiya Shaw-Rease — Pine Forest — middle blocker

Emma Ward — Washington — setter

Sarah Quarells — Washington — middle blocker

Aliyah Salgado — West Florida — libero

Emma Bradford — West Florida — middle hitter/blocker

Emree Long — West Florida — setter

Julieta Arreola — West Florida — right hitter

EAST ROSTER

Head Coach: James Kerrell – Crestview High School

Assistant Coach: Carey Locklin – Jay High School

Kaylee Gilbreath — Jay , libero

Carleigh Krumnow — Baker , left hitter

Katerina Price — Baker , middle hitter

Callie Posey — Central , outside hitter

Tori Walczak — Choctaw , outside hitter

Aubrey Sheffield — Crestview , setter

Kaeden Foxx — Crestview , outside hitter

Sophia Strobel — Ft. Walton Beach , right hitter

Allie Hepworth — Gulf Breeze , setter

Bella Ciolino — Gulf Breeze , libero

Sydney Sutter — Gulf Breeze , outside hitter

Aiyana Dixon — Laurel Hill , middle

Ashley Cauley — Milton , outside hitter

Katelyn Weller — Navarre , outside hitter

Keira Bess — Niceville , middle blocker

Cambree Klein — Pace , outside hitter

Marley Manning — Pace , outside hitter

Lily Stevenson — Rocky Bayou , setter

Pictured above: (L-R) No. 4 Julianna Little and No. 11 Sophia Adkins from Northview, and No. 4 McKenna Lister and No. 8 Gianna Smart from Tate at their respective Senior Nights. NorthEscambi.com photos, click to enlarge.