AAA: Florida Gas Prices Rise Ahead Of Thanksgiving

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Florida gas prices rose 20 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA.

“Florida gas prices jumped 20 cents last week, following a familiar trend of rising after a series of declines,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If that pattern holds, drivers could see prices ease as they hit the road for Thanksgiving. With pump prices matching last year’s holiday, even a small drop would give travelers extra savings compared to 2024.”

On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.10 per gallon, which is:

18 cents more than last week

15 cents more than last month

2 cents more than last year

The same price as Thanksgiving Day 2024

Sunday night, the average in Escambia County was $2.73 per gallon.