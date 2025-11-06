A Little Warmer Today; Possibly Freezing Next Week

We can expect more sunshine today with a slightly warner afternoon with temperatures near 80. After a chance of rain Friday, lows may bottom out below freezing by Monday night.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 28.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Pictured: The largest supermoon of 2025 rising over North Escambia Wednesday night. The November moon is the “Beaver Moon” in North America, in reference to the time of year when beavers become more active as they prepare for winter. It is also known as the Frost Moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.