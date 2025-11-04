Tag Violation Leads To Arrest Of Cantonment Man On Multiple Drug Charges

November 30, 2025

A routine traffic stop for an obscured license resulted in the arrest of a Cantonment man on multiple drug charges.

Scott Alan Popp Jr., 25, of Pensacola, was pulled over near North W Street and Sam’s Fun City by an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The initial stop was for an alleged unlawful alteration of his vehicle tag, which obscured the state designation.

According to an arrest report filed, a K-9 unit was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A subsequent probable cause search uncovered a container allegedly holding crystal substances that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, a white rock-like substance that tested positive for cocaine, and loose marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia.

Popp was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (cocaine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and issued a citation for unlawful alteration of a tag.

Popp remained in the Escambia County Jail on Sunday with bond set at $6,150.

Written by William Reynolds 

 