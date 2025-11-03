Operation Christmas Child Collections This Week At Highland Baptist, First Baptist Bratt

Highland Baptist Church in Molino and the First Baptist Church of Bratt are Operation Christmas Child collection sites again this year.

Children in need are being blessed this Christmas season through the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child. Individuals, families and groups have the opportunity to pack a shoebox gift filled with fun toys, school supplies, and personal care items and drop them off now during National Collection Week through Monday, November 25.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for more than three decades. In 2024, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 12 million children. The project of Samaritan’s Purse partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.

Churches can drop off their OCC boxes during the times below for them to be packed for processing.

First Baptist Church of Bratt

4570 Highway 4, Century, near Northview High School in Bratt Monday, Nov. 17 – 10 a.m. – noon

Tuesday, Nov. 18 – 10 a.m. – noon

Wednesday, Nov. 19 – 10 a.m. – noon

Thursday, Nov. 20 – 10 a.m. – noon

Friday, Nov. 21 – 10 a.m. – noon

Saturday, Nov. 22 – 10 a.m. – noon

Sunday, Nov. 23 – 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 24 – 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. 4570 Highway 4, Century, near Northview High School in Bratt Highland Baptist Church

6240 Highway 95A, Molino

Monday, Nov. 17 – 10 a.m. – noon

Tuesday, Nov. 18 – 10 a.m. – noon

Wednesday, Nov. 19 – 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 20 – 10 a.m. – noon

Friday, Nov. 21 – 10 a.m. – noon

Saturday, Nov. 22 – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 23 – 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 24 – 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.