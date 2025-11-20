Tate High School Names Hall Of Fame Members
November 16, 2025
Tate High School has announced its Hall of Fame for 2025-2026.
These distinguished seniors exemplify the highest standards of character, leadership, and dedication to the Tate Aggie community.
The 20 students named to the Tate High School Hall of Fame are:
- Lauren Armstrong
- Willow Beachner
- Kinzlee Biggs
- Conner Bignell
- Aiden Bramblett
- Edwin Ciesla
- Maegan Coleman
- Garrett Groff
- Carter Hayden
- Carson Hindsman
- Brooke Holland
- Ava Jacobi
- Lawson Killingsworth
- Anna Lippitt
- Lena Litton
- Kaven Powell
- Emma Touchstone
- Linh Tran
- Tre Wells
- Rubing (Ruby) Wu
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments