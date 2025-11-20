Tate High School Names Hall Of Fame Members

Tate High School has announced its Hall of Fame for 2025-2026.

These distinguished seniors exemplify the highest standards of character, leadership, and dedication to the Tate Aggie community.

The 20 students named to the Tate High School Hall of Fame are:

Lauren Armstrong

Willow Beachner

Kinzlee Biggs

Conner Bignell

Aiden Bramblett

Edwin Ciesla

Maegan Coleman

Garrett Groff

Carter Hayden

Carson Hindsman

Brooke Holland

Ava Jacobi

Lawson Killingsworth

Anna Lippitt

Lena Litton

Kaven Powell

Emma Touchstone

Linh Tran

Tre Wells

Rubing (Ruby) Wu

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.