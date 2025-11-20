Tate High School Names Hall Of Fame Members

November 16, 2025

Tate High School has announced its Hall of Fame for 2025-2026.

These distinguished seniors exemplify the highest standards of character, leadership, and dedication to the Tate Aggie community.

The 20 students named to the Tate High School Hall of Fame are:

  • Lauren Armstrong
  • Willow Beachner
  • Kinzlee Biggs
  • Conner Bignell
  • Aiden Bramblett
  • Edwin Ciesla
  • Maegan Coleman
  • Garrett Groff
  • Carter Hayden
  • Carson Hindsman
  • Brooke Holland
  • Ava Jacobi
  • Lawson Killingsworth
  • Anna Lippitt
  • Lena Litton
  • Kaven Powell
  • Emma Touchstone
  • Linh Tran
  • Tre Wells
  • Rubing (Ruby) Wu

