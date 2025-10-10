Woman Sentenced To Life In Prison For 2022 Escambia County Murder

An Escambia County woman will spend the rest of her life in prison for a murder almost three years ago.

Alyssa Marie Blackburn was convicted in August as a principal to second-degree murder. She was sentenced this week to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Blackburn, along with Jacob Monroe Colville and Lawrence Bonner, Jr., went searching for 26-year-old Jesse Geoghegan. When they found him at a home on Medford Avenue, he was shot and killed.

Colville was convicted of first degree premeditated murder and sentenced to the mandatory minimum life in prison without parole. Bonner pleaded no contest to principal to second degree murder and was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for 1,046 days served while awaiting trial. Testimony indicated Bonner had lesser involvement and was not aware of the plot to kill Geoghegan.

On October 29, 2022, the ECSO responded to the 1000 block of Medford Avenue where they found Geoghegan with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Blackburn contacted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to report that the victim had been shot inside the residence.

Bonner allegedly gave Colville the gun used in the murder. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Colville shot Geoghegan twice inside a closet, before shooting him a “few more times” as he limped out of the bedroom.

They fled in a stolen 1996 Toyota Avalon, which was later found burning under the Mobile Highway Bridge over Eleven Mile Creek.

A security system in the residence captured the murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.