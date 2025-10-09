Volunteers Needed For Escambia County Extension Council Zones 1-12

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an appointment to the Escambia County Extension Council for zones 1-12.

Escambia County residents interested in serving on the Escambia County Extension Council, who meet the requirements noted in the job description below, are asked to submit an information sheet indicating their desire to serve by 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 31. Information sheets should be submitted via email to jones.tina@ufl.edu or by mail to:

Tina Jones

3740 Stefani Road

Cantonment, FL. 32533

Zones and locations:

Zone 1: North intersection of Highway 164 and Highway 97

Zone 2: South of the intersection at Highway 164 and Highway 97 to the north side of Tungoil Road

Zone 3: South side of Tungoil Road to the north side of Gibson Road at Highway 97

Zone 4: South side of Gibson Road at Highway 97 to the north side of Molino Road

Zone 5: North side of Quintette Road to the south side of Molino Road

Zone 6: South side of Quintette Road to the north side of Kingsfield Road

Zone 7: Nine Mile to Kingsfield Road

Zones 8-12: At large

The Escambia County Extension Council was established in accordance with Chapter 67-1366, Section I- 8 Florida Statutes. The purpose of this council is to study the needs of the county in developing its natural resources, its families and youth; to provide for the organization of planning committees in various agricultural commodities, in youth and in all phases of home economics important to Escambia County; to provide for close liaison between the committees, county extension agents and the council; and to coordinate the reports of all committees into a single Escambia County resource development program designed to develop the county’s resources and its people through programs for which the Cooperative Extension Service has a responsibility for initiating or coordinating. Council members serve a two-year term of office. For more information on UF/IFAS Escambia Extension visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/escambia/.

UF/IFAS ESCAMBIA COUNTY EXTENSION COUNCIL MEMBER JOB DESCRIPTION

All Zones

General Description

Represent your organization that serves the people of Escambia County. Share their needs and concerns. Serve as a catalyst and leader in shaping the vision for Extension in support of Escambia County citizens within the scope and mission of UF/IFAS Extension.

Specific Responsibilities

Attend quarterly council meetings as scheduled.

Seek out needs and issues of clientele you represent.

Learn about all programs of Extension.

Advocate for Extension as opportunities arise.

Suggest resources to contribute to Extension educational programs.

Contribute personal expertise, information, and time as available and needed to support Extension’s efforts in Escambia County.

Time Required

Two-year term of membership.

May be eligible for a second term.

4-6 council meetings per year; 1-2 hours in length.

Committee meetings as assigned.

Resources Available

Extension Council guide

Extension staff

Escambia Extension Agents’ Plan of Work reports

Extension educators within the region

Regional and State Advisory Councils

Training Opportunities



Several training opportunities, including orientation, are available to council members throughout their term of service. This council operates under the Florida Sunshine Law and members are required to attend training provided by the Escambia County Attorney’s staff at a regularly scheduled Extension Council meeting.

Organizational Relationships

Council members work primarily with the County Extension Director. There is generally regular interaction with Extension Agents and also staff members, as well as Extension educators who serve Escambia County. Council members may be asked for input from the regional Extension Director or other members of UF administration.

Qualifications: