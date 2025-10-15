Vannoy’s Tires Acquired By Sun Auto Tire & Auto

October 15, 2025

Sun Auto Tire & Service has acquired all seven Vannoy’s Tires in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Founded in 1985 by brothers Gordon and Charley Vannoy, the company has provided tire and automotive repair service in the area for over 40 years. Sun Auto Tire & Service is a national network of neighborhood tire and service shops is one of the country’s largest independent tire retailers with a network of more than 525 locations.

“From day one we tried to make every visitor a customer for life,” said Jeff Vannoy. “We are excited to see how the Sun Auto Network accelerates growth and opportunity for our employees and how the Sun Auto Network provides additional value for our customers. Knowing that our guests will continue to be treated like family makes the decision to sell to Sun Auto the best choice for all of us.”

“The Sun Auto Network is continuing to grow with purpose nationwide while concentrating on regions where we can build on an established foundation,” said Chris Ripani, Chief Operating Officer of Sun Auto Tire & Service. “With the addition of Vannoy’s Tires in Pensacola, we’re able to improve efficiency, create new opportunities for our teammates, and ensure guests benefit from both the strength of a national company and the care of a trusted local business.”

Pictured: The Vannoy’s Tires location on East Nine Mile Road. File photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

