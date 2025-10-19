UWF Now 7-0 With Win Over West Alabama

The University of West Florida football team stayed unbeaten on the season with a thrilling 23-16 win over West Alabama on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. The Argonauts improved to 7-0 overall off a late fourth-quarter drive to remain perfect on the year.

Quarterback Marcus Stokes led the UWF offense with 327 passing yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-36 passing. His final touchdown, an 11-yard strike to Tyree Holloway with just 56 seconds remaining, capped a clutch 89-yard scoring drive and put the Argonauts ahead for good. TJ Lane followed with a two-point conversion run to make it a seven-point game.

UWF struck first early in the second quarter when Stokes connected with Javon Swinton on a 31-yard touchdown pass, giving the Argos a 6-0 lead that they would take into the half. In the third quarter, Lane extended the lead with a 2-yard touchdown run, and Brogan Woeber added a 29-yard field goal to make it 15-7 entering the final quarter.

West Alabama fought back, cutting the lead to two with a touchdown early in the fourth and taking a 16-15 lead on a 23-yard field goal with 3:20 left. However, Stokes and the Argos responded under pressure, leading the game-winning drive in just over two minutes to secure the victory and keep their perfect record intact.

UWF’s offense posted 458 total yards, including 327 through the air and 131 on the ground while controlling the ball for more than 37 minutes. Lane led the Argos in rushing with 101 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while Corey Scott led all receivers with 118 yards on six catches. Swinton added five receptions for 85 yards and a score.

The Argonaut defense turned in another strong performance, forcing two interceptions and holding West Alabama to just 75 rushing yards. Walker Robinson led the unit with 10 tackles, and Roderick Webb sealed the win with an interception in the final minute.