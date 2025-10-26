UWF Argos Improve Tto 8-0 With Dominant Win Over West Virginia State

The UWF Argos stayed perfect on the season after a dominant 55-6 win over West Virginia State on Saturday afternoon at PenAir Field.

It was a lopsided victory as UWF, the No. 3 team in the nation, out gained the Yellow Jackets 478-132 in total offense. The Argo defense produced five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception while only allowing an average of 2.8 yards per play to the visitors. WVSU was only 1-of-11 on third down conversions. Leading the stout defense was senior linebacker Ja’Kobe Clinton with nine tackles including three tackles for loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass break up. Chester Fearon recorded his third interception of the season with a pick near midfield in the second quarter.

TJ Lane and the UWF rush offense controlled the contest. The Argos ran the ball 48 times for 268 yards and five scores. Lane had three touchdowns to go with 67 rush yards. Three touchdowns in a game is a new career high for the redshirt sophomore.

The 8-0 Argos have had the best start in program history. Next week the team will head to Delta State for a massive Gulf South Conference showdown between two nationally-ranked teams. Delta State is coming off a 41-38 win over No. 11 West Alabama. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. in Cleveland, Mississippi.

Photo: Elijah Nall/UWF for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.