United Way Day Of Caring Makes A Difference At North Escambia Schools

Volunteer groups fanned out across Escambia County Friday for the United Way of West Florida’s 32nd Annual Day of Caring.

Day of Caring is a community-wide initiative that connects volunteers and resources with local agencies and schools needing support. In Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, hundreds of people worked together to complete all kinds of projects that provide additional capacity to the organizations and institutions that keep our community strong.

Since 1993, United Way of West Florida has coordinated more than 28,000 volunteers to complete projects across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Volunteers and projects in North Escambia included:

International Paper and Trane Technologies at Jim Allen Elementary School

Escambia County Corrections at Escambia Westgate School

Cerex at Lipscomb Elementary School

ECAT at McArthur Elementary School

