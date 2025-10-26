United Way Day Of Caring Makes A Difference At North Escambia Schools

October 26, 2025

Volunteer groups fanned out across Escambia County Friday for the United Way of West Florida’s 32nd Annual Day of Caring.

Day of Caring is a community-wide initiative that connects volunteers and resources with local agencies and schools needing support. In Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, hundreds of people worked together to complete all kinds of projects that provide additional capacity to the organizations and institutions that keep our community strong.

Since 1993, United Way of West Florida has coordinated more than 28,000 volunteers to complete projects across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Volunteers and projects in North Escambia included:

  • International Paper and Trane Technologies at Jim Allen Elementary School
  • Escambia County Corrections at Escambia Westgate School
  • Cerex at Lipscomb Elementary School
  • ECAT at McArthur Elementary School

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

International Paper and Trane Technologies at Jim Allen Elementary School

Jim Allen Elementary

Jim Allen Elementary

Escambia County Corrections at Escambia Westgate School

Cerex at Lipscomb Elementary School

ECAT at McArthur Elementary School

McArthur Elementary School

McArthur Elementary School

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 