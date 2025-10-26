United Way Day Of Caring Makes A Difference At North Escambia Schools
October 26, 2025
Volunteer groups fanned out across Escambia County Friday for the United Way of West Florida’s 32nd Annual Day of Caring.
Day of Caring is a community-wide initiative that connects volunteers and resources with local agencies and schools needing support. In Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, hundreds of people worked together to complete all kinds of projects that provide additional capacity to the organizations and institutions that keep our community strong.
Since 1993, United Way of West Florida has coordinated more than 28,000 volunteers to complete projects across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.
Volunteers and projects in North Escambia included:
- International Paper and Trane Technologies at Jim Allen Elementary School
- Escambia County Corrections at Escambia Westgate School
- Cerex at Lipscomb Elementary School
- ECAT at McArthur Elementary School
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
International Paper and Trane Technologies at Jim Allen Elementary School
Jim Allen Elementary
Jim Allen Elementary
Escambia County Corrections at Escambia Westgate School
Cerex at Lipscomb Elementary School
ECAT at McArthur Elementary School
McArthur Elementary School
McArthur Elementary School
Comments