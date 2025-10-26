Two-Alarm Fire Damages Commercial Building On Oil Plant Road In Jay

October 26, 2025

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a Saturday night commercial structure fire near Jay.

Firefighters from across the area responded to the two-alarm fire on Oil Plant Road in Jay shortly after 9 p.m. The Allentown, Berrydale, Munson, Skyline, and Whiting Field fire departments from Santa Rosa County, Ladder 5 from the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, and the Flomaton Fire Department all responded to the blaze, which heavily damaged a building and at least one vehicle.

Lifeguard Ambulance, Santa Rosa County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

There were no injuries reported. Additional details have not been released.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 