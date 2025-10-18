This Weekend’s North Escambia Area Events

Here are some of the events taking place this weekend in the North Escambia area.

Farm Hill Fellowship Yard Sale

Farm Hill Fellowship will hold a year sale on Saturday, October 18, beginning at 7 a.m. The yard sale benefits the Ladies Ministry. The church is located at 1251 Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

Century Blackcats Homecoming

The Century Blackcats homecoming festivities on Saturday will begin with walk-out at 1:30 p.m. and a ceremony at 2 p.m. at Anthony Pleasant Park.

16th Annual Multi-Family Yard & Bake Sale

The 16th annual multi-family yard and bake sale will be held at the Walnut Hill Christian School on Saturday, October 18, beginning at 7 a.m. Clothing, household goods, dishes, decor as well as cakes, pies, cinnamon rolls and more will be available. The school is located at 6990 Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

First Church of the Nazarene Fall Festival

The First Church of the Nazarene at 3475 Pine Forest Road in Cantonment. will hold their Fall Festival on Saturday, October 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be a chili cook off, hayride, cake walk, games and more.

Watercolor Painting at the Century Library

Join the Century Library on Saturday, October 18, from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for a beginner-level watercolor painting class. All supplies will be provided, and all ages welcome.

Century Library Video Game Day

Stop by the Century Library on Saturday, October 18, during normal library hours and try out their Play Station on the big screen. There will be several games to choose from.

Ray’s Chapel Fall Festival

Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church will hold their fall festival on Sunday, October 19, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. There will be a hayride, games, trunk or treat, food, cake auction, a bounce house, and more. The church is located at 140 West Bogia Road in McDavid.