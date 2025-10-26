Teen Shot At A Party In Walnut Hill; ECSO Says Incident Appears Accidental

A 16-year-old was shot early Sunday morning in Walnut Hill. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting appeared to have been accidental.

The shooting happened about 12:05 a.m. Sunday near South Highway 99 and Morgan Road.

According to ECSO Sgt. Melony Peterson, the victim was shot by another 16-year-old at a party. The victim was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. An update on the victim’s condition was not available.

“It appears to have been accidental, and the victim was saying it appeared to be an accidental,” Peterson said.

The shooting incident remains under investigation.

