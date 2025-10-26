Teen Shot At A Party In Walnut Hill; ECSO Says Incident Appears Accidental

October 26, 2025

A 16-year-old was shot early Sunday morning in Walnut Hill. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting appeared to have been accidental.

The shooting happened about 12:05 a.m. Sunday near South Highway 99 and Morgan Road.

According to ECSO Sgt. Melony Peterson, the victim was shot by another 16-year-old at a party. The victim was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. An update on the victim’s condition was not available.

“It appears to have been accidental, and the victim was saying it appeared to be an accidental,” Peterson said.

The shooting incident remains under investigation.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 