Tate Varsity Blanks West Florida

Tate 3, West Florida 0

The Tate Aggies Varsity volleyball team delivered a powerful and commanding performance against the West Florida Jaguars on Tuesday night, securing a decisive 3-0 victory (25-16, 25-6, 25-16).

After a solid 25-16 win in the opener, the Aggies overpowered West Florida in the second set with a 25-6 scor. The Aggies closed it out 25-16 to complete the sweep.

West Florida 2, Tate 0 (JV)

The Tate Aggies junior varsity fell to the West Florida Jaguars in a two-set loss.

The Aggies fell by the narrowest of margins, 26-24 in the first set before West Florida took the decisive second set 25-18.