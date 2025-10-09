Tate Varsity Blanks West Florida

October 9, 2025

Tate 3, West Florida 0

The Tate Aggies Varsity volleyball team delivered a powerful and commanding performance against the West Florida Jaguars on Tuesday night, securing a decisive 3-0 victory (25-16, 25-6, 25-16).

After a solid 25-16 win in the opener, the Aggies overpowered West Florida in the second set with a 25-6 scor. The Aggies closed it out 25-16 to complete the sweep.

West Florida 2, Tate 0 (JV)

The Tate Aggies junior varsity fell to the West Florida Jaguars in a two-set loss.

The Aggies fell by the narrowest of margins, 26-24 in the first set before West Florida took the decisive second set 25-18.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 