Tate Lady Aggies Fall To Gulf Breeze In District Tourney

In the 6A District 1 Quarterfinals Tuesday night, the top-ranked Gulf Breeze Dolphins defeated the Tate Aggies 3-1, ending the season for the Lady Aggies.

Gulf Breeze defeated Tate 25-13, 21-25, 25-19, and 25-17. The loss ended the season for the Lady Aggies.

Tate made the quarterfinals with a 3-0 weep of Crestview on Monday, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23.

Gulf Breeze will face Niceville on Thursday for the district championship.