Tate High, Beulah Middle, Beulah Academy Place In District 1 FFA Forestry Event

More than 100 students from 17 schools competed for the District 1 FFA Forestry Career Development Event recently, with teams from Tate High School and Pleasant Ridge Christian Academy taking home the overall top team honors and will advance to the state competition.

The competition was held at the Florida Forest Service’s Blackwater Forestry Center Training Center in Holt and tested students on their skills in diagnosing forest disorders, managing forests and forest inventory and applying approved silviculture practices. Participating students were from Escambia, Holmes, Okaloosa, Walton and Washington counties.

Participants competed in tree measurement, map interpretation, identifying trees and equipment as well as a general forestry knowledge. Luke Graham from Tate High won the top spot in the high school division while Nate Abbott of Pleasant Ridge Christian Academy in DeFuniak Springs took first in the middle school individual competition.

The first-place team for the high school division was Tate High School Team A, and Tate’s second team, Team B, took second place. (Both Tate teams are pictured as a group above.)

Pleasant Ridge Team A won first place for the middle school division. Beulah Middle School’s Team A finished second, and the Beulah Academy of Science Team A.

Full results are as follows:

High School Team Competition

1st place: Tate High School- Team A

2nd place: Tate High School- Team B

3rd place: Milton High School- Team A

Middle School Team Competition

1st place: Pleasant Ridge Christian Academy Team A

2nd place: Beulah Middle Team A

3rd place: Beulah Academy of Science Team A

High School Individual Winners

Luke Graham, Tate High School Team A General Knowledge Dendrology Map Interpretation Equipment ID

Emma Posey, Central High School Team A Timber Cruising

Alex Apperson, Tate High School, Team A Tree/Forest Disorders



Middle School Individual Winners

Nate Abbott, Pleasant Ridge Christian Academy General Knowledge Equipment ID Map Interpretation

Giselle Rodriguez, Pleasant Ridge Christian Academy Dendrology Tree/Forest Disorders

Payton Coon, Pleasant Ridge Christian Academy Timber Cruising



Above: Tate Team A — first place

Above: Tate Team B — second place

Above: Beulah Middle School — third place

Above: Belah Academy of Science — third place