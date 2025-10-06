Tate Beta Club Officers Participate In Regional Leadership Summit

Tate High School National Beta officers recently took part in the Florida Regional Leadership Summit were Tate was named an “Outstanding Leadership School”. Tate participants were Conner Bignell, Hannah Doodeman, Carter Hayden, Kati Ingram, and Lena Litton.

Tate Beta officerswere announced as qualifiers in the Collaboration Connection, Beta Blitz, and All the World is a Stage challengers. Hannah Doodeman was chosen to be a state representative at the state convention in January and next year’s Leadership Summit.

“I’m so proud of our officers. They placed in every competition they participated in,” said Tate Beta sponsor Stacye Litton. “They worked hard to prepare for the competition, and their rewards are well deserved.”

National Beta Regional Leadership Summits bring together students from multiple states for 1-2 day events. During that time, students work with interactive speakers who engage members through introspective exercises and team-building activities. Clubs can also participate in team-based leadership challenges, which test their communication, critical thinking, creativity, presentation, and collaboration skills. Their victories at this level provide the opportunity to compete at the national level. The National Convention will be held at the in Nashville during summer of 2026.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.