Tate Baseball Hits A Home Run With Fall Halloween Costume Game (With Gallery)

October 29, 2025

Tate Aggie Baseball hosted their annual Fall Baseball Halloween Game Tuesday evening.

The event started with trunk-or-treat with baseball players, volleyball, softball, and student council all coming together for a fun night. Trunk or treat was followed by an exhibition baseball game with players in full costume with games and prizes for the kids between innings.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Allie Penton, click to enlarge.

