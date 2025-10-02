Tate Aggies Fall To Gulf Breeze (With Photo Gallery)
October 2, 2025
The Tate Aggies volleyball team fell to the visiting Gulf Breeze Dolphins 3-1 Wednesday night.
The Dolphins secured the varsity win with set scores of 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, and 25-17.
For a varsity photo gallery, click here.
The junior varsity Gulf Breeze team won 2-0 (25-23, 25-18), and the freshman Dolphins took their match 2-0 (25-9, 25-11).
For a junior varsity photo gallery, click here.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments