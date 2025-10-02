Tate Aggies Fall To Gulf Breeze (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate Aggies volleyball team fell to the visiting Gulf Breeze Dolphins 3-1 Wednesday night.

The Dolphins secured the varsity win with set scores of 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, and 25-17.

For a varsity photo gallery, click here.

The junior varsity Gulf Breeze team won 2-0 (25-23, 25-18), and the freshman Dolphins took their match 2-0 (25-9, 25-11).

For a junior varsity photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



