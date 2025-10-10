Tate Aggies Celebrate Senior Night Sweep Over Escambia (With Gallery)

The Tate Aggies celebrated senior night with a 3-0 sweep over the Escambia Gators.

Tate took the first two sets 25-12 and 25-11 before a commanding 25-9 third set to take the match.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Before the game, the Aggies honored seniors McKenna Lister (#4) and Gianna Smart (#8).

The game marked the end of the regular season for the Aggies (19-5, 4-2). The Aggies will now advance to the 1-6A district tournament, which begins next week. The schedule has not yet been announced.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.