Tammy C Hodge

Tammy Hodge, born in Atmore, Alabama, and a long-time resident of North Escambia County, Florida, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 2, 2025, surrounded by her family. She lived her life with a steadfast faith in God and a deep love for her family. Tammy’s gentle spirit, compassion for others, and devotion to Christ touched all who knew her.

A devout church volunteer, Tammy dedicated countless hours to serving her church and community. Her heart for helping others was recognized in 1987 when she was honored as a Florida School Volunteer of the Year Finalist—a testament to her servant’s heart and commitment to making a difference in the lives of children and families.

Tammy was first married to Gerald Bell, with whom she shared the blessing of children. She later married Aaron Hodge, who preceded her in death, and with whom she shared many years of love and companionship.

She is survived by her mother Nancy Neal, her children: Christal Bell-Rivera (Ronnie), Naomi Conner (Tim), and Jeremiah Hodge (Katie), and her grandchildren: Angel Mitchell, Mallory Bell-Rivera, Taylor Smith (Charlie), Lucas Hodge, Hannah Conner, Avery Hodge, Mylo Hodge, and Micah Hodge.

She was preceded in death by her father Wallace Reid, stepmother Mattie Reid, her beloved son Christopher Bell, and her brother Ricky Pritchett.

Tammy also leaves behind her brothers Joe Reid (Myra), Steve Reid (Melissa), Glen Reid (Tammy), and Lonnie Purvis; and her sisters Claudia Turberville (Richard “PeeWee”), Margaret Jackson, Elanie Purvis, Regina Purvis, Robin Salter, Joy Simpson (Darrel), and Amanda Merritt (James).

Tammy’s life was a reflection of Proverbs 31:28— “Her children arise up and call her blessed.” Her faith, kindness, and love will continue to live on in the hearts of those she touched.

Serving as pallbearers will be BJ Reid, Johnathan Holland, Travis Holland, Al Capitell, Kevin Smith, and Jamie Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons Mylo Hodge and Micah Hodge.

Funeral Services

A Homegoing Celebration for Tammy will be held on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Flomaton Funeral Home, with Brother Eric Johnson officiating. Family visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m., followed by public visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m., with burial to follow at Beulah Chapel Assembly of God.