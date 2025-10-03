State Drops Battery Charge Against Cantonment Woman In Shed Resident Dispute

October 3, 2025

A 2024 aggravated battery charge has been dropped against a Cantonment woman who was charged for allegedly hitting a man living in her shed with a bat.

According to court documents, the charge was dismissed by the State Attorney’s Office because they were unable to make contact with the victim “despite numerous efforts”.

Shanna Delores Perdue, now 42, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the August 1, 2024 incident..

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Perdue struck him on the hand and fingers with an aluminum bat during an argument over cigarettes.

Perdue told the deputy that the victim and his girlfriend were living in a shed behind her trailer and taking advantage of her by refusing to pay for rent or the electricity they were using, an arrest report states.

