Santa Rosa Man Executed For 1998 Rape, Murder Of His Neighbor

October 29, 2025

A Santa Rosa County man was executed Tuesday night for raping and murdering his next-door neighbor in 1998.

Norman Mearle Grim Jr., 65, was pronounced deceased at Florida State Prison near Starke,

Grim was convicted of first-degree murder and sexual battery for the 1988 murder of his neighbor, Cynthia Campbell.

After she was reported missing, her body was found by a fisherman at the Pensacola Beach Bridge. She had suffered 11 stab wounds to her chest, along with multiple blunt-force injuries to her face and head that were consistent with being struck by a hammer.

Grim was the 15th inmate executed in Florida in 2025.

Written by William Reynolds 

 