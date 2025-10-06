Perdido Landfill Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Location Changes Today

Escambia County Waste Services will begin accepting Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) at a new location inside the Perdido Landfill starting today, Monday, October 6. Customers will be directed to the new location by scale house attendants when entering the landfill.

Customers bringing in trailers with HHW and other items will be considered a split load and will drop off at the HHW location first, then proceed to the Customer Convenience Center for disposal of debris, trash, appliances, and electronics. HHW is for residential waste only; commercial waste is not accepted at the drop-off point.

In addition, residents can now dispose of sharps and needles at the Perdido Landfill’s drop-off bins located outside the HHW drop-off location. Sharps and needles should be securely sealed in a hard plastic puncture-resistant or FDA-approved container. Sharps and needles should never be placed in glass containers.

The Perdido Landfill is located at 13009 Beulah Road and open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call (850) 937-2160 form for more information.