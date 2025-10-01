Northview JV Sweeps Escambia Gators While Varsity Falls In Five (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs took on the Escambia Gators on Tuesday in Bratt, with the Chiefs junior varsity winning in two sets and the NHS varsity slipping in five.

Escambia 3, Northview 2

The Gators took the varsity match 3-2, winning the last three sets 25-18, 25-23, and 15-12. Northview won the first two sets of the five-set match, 25-23, 25-15.

Up next, the Northview Chiefs will be at the Pensacola Tigers on Thursday.

Northview 2, Escambia 0

The Northview Chiefs beat the Gators 2-0 in a two-set sweep with scores of 25-17, 25-18.

For more photos from the JV match, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



