Northview High To Host Parent College and Career Night On Tuesday
October 6, 2025
Northview High School will host a Junior/Senior Parent College and Career Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school library.
Topics that will be covered include graduation requirements, scholarship opportunities, searching for colleges, college applications, and admission requirements
Institutions Scheduled To Be Present:
- Coastal Alabama
- George Stone
- Pensacola State College
- Reid State Technical College
- University of Alabama
- University of South Alabama
- University of West Florida
Military & Corrections Scheduled To Be Present:
- Air Force
- Army
- Century Prison
- Marines
- Navy
The meeting and presentations start promptly at 6:00 and should last about an hour; after which, parents and students visit tables and talk to the various representatives.
Pictured: The 2024 Junior/Senior Parent College and Career Night at Tate High School. File photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
