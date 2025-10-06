Northview High To Host Parent College and Career Night On Tuesday

October 6, 2025

Northview High School will host a Junior/Senior Parent College and Career Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school library.

Topics that will be covered include graduation requirements, scholarship opportunities, searching for colleges, college applications, and admission requirements

Institutions Scheduled To Be Present:

  • Coastal Alabama
  • George Stone
  • Pensacola State College
  • Reid State Technical College
  • University of Alabama
  • University of South Alabama
  • University of West Florida
Military  & Corrections  Scheduled To Be Present:

  • Air Force
  • Army
  • Century Prison
  • Marines
  • Navy

The meeting and presentations start promptly at 6:00 and should last about an hour; after which, parents and students visit tables and talk to the various representatives.

Pictured: The 2024 Junior/Senior Parent College and Career Night at Tate High School. File photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

