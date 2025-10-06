Northview High To Host Parent College and Career Night On Tuesday

Northview High School will host a Junior/Senior Parent College and Career Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school library.

Topics that will be covered include graduation requirements, scholarship opportunities, searching for colleges, college applications, and admission requirements

Institutions Scheduled To Be Present:

Coastal Alabama

George Stone

Pensacola State College

Reid State Technical College

University of Alabama

University of South Alabama

University of West Florida

Military & Corrections Scheduled To Be Present: Air Force

Army

Century Prison

Marines

Navy

The meeting and presentations start promptly at 6:00 and should last about an hour; after which, parents and students visit tables and talk to the various representatives.

Pictured: The 2024 Junior/Senior Parent College and Career Night at Tate High School. File photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.