Northview Chiefs Sweep The Pine Forest Eagles (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs made quick work of the visiting Pine Forest Eagles on Tuesday night in Bratt, delivering a dominant performance to secure a straight-set victory. The Chiefs controlled the match from start to finish, winning in three sets: 25-9, 25-18, and 25-16.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The Chiefs completely overwhelmed the Eagles in the first set, closing it out with a decisive 25-9 margin. Though the Eagles rallied and played tougher in the subsequent sets, managing to push the score to 25-18 and 25-16, the Chiefs maintained control.

The Northview Chiefs will end the regular season on Thursday as they host the J.U. Blacksher Bulldogs from Uriah, Alabama.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



