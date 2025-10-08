Northview Chiefs Sweep The Pine Forest Eagles (With Gallery)

October 8, 2025

The Northview Chiefs made quick work of the visiting Pine Forest Eagles on Tuesday night in Bratt, delivering a dominant performance to secure a straight-set victory. The Chiefs controlled the match from start to finish, winning in three sets: 25-9, 25-18, and 25-16.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The Chiefs completely overwhelmed the Eagles in the first set, closing it out with a decisive 25-9 margin. Though the Eagles rallied and played tougher in the subsequent sets, managing to push the score to 25-18 and 25-16, the Chiefs maintained control.

The Northview Chiefs will end the regular season on Thursday as they host the J.U. Blacksher Bulldogs from Uriah, Alabama.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.


Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 