Northview Chiefs Slip To The No. 1 Rural Team In The State (With Gallery)

October 18, 2025

The Northview Chiefs had a tough time Friday night against Blountstown, the No. 1 team in the state in the Rural Classification.

The Tigers topped the Chiefs 59-0 in Bratt. Blountstown has dominated opponents this year, entering Friday night’s contest averaging 57 points per game while giving up just 9.

Tigers improved to 8-0, 5-0 in district play, while the Chiefs slipped to 1-7 overall, 1-4 in the district.

Next week, Northview will host the Central Lions from Hayneville, Alabama, which is 0-8 this season.

