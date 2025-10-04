Northview Chiefs Slip To Baker 22-19 (With Photo Gallery)

October 4, 2025

The undefeated Baker Gators got past the Northview Chiefs 22-19 Friday night in Baker.

Tyson Phifer, Easten Odom, and Nate Duffy each had touchdowns for the Chiefs. Northview also had big interceptions from Caleb Levins and Phifer (pictured above).

With the loss, the Chiefs fell to 1-5. Baker improved to 7-0, a feat the Gators had not accomplished since they won the 1A state championship in 2020.

For a photo gallery, click here.
*Look for cheerleader, band and fan photos by Monday.

While they fell short of the win, Northview head coach Doug Vickery said he was proud of the performance from the Chiefs.

“I”m proud of these guys; the effort was really, really good,” Vickery said. “They just haven’t given up all year and just continue to play hard –the resiliency is there. I hate it for them, I wish we could have pulled one out, and it’s been several close ones, a play here, a play there. We’ve just got to learn how to finish it.”

Next week, the Northview Chiefs will host the Jay Royals in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt. Coming off a 47-7 win over Central on Friday night, Jay is 2-4 on the season.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 