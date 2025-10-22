Night Of Creepy Crawlies Is Friday At Cantonment’s Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

October 22, 2025

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center in Cantonment will host its annual Fall Open House,  “Night of Creepy Crawlies” on Friday.

The event is free and open to the public on Friday, October 24 from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at 1300 Tobias Road in Cantonment.

The event will include:

  • Birds of prey with the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida
  • Creepy crawly creatures with Sunset Wildlife Connection
  • RHEC’s remarkable resident reptiles
  • Naturalist led “Spider Hunt” through the woods
  • Blasting off into space in the inflatable planetarium (seating is limited – sign-up for a showtime upon arrival to the event required – $2 donation suggested)
  • Amazing aquatic creatures in the RHEC Beach House
  • Fun activities with Frances M Weston Audubon Society
  • Birding equipment with Birds Unlimited
  • The RHEC merch table
  • Food trucks (there is a fee for food)

The center, which is operated by the Escambia County School District, is requesting donations:

  • Monetary donations
  • Gift cards (Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, grocery stores, pet stores)
  • Black Oil Sunflower Birdseed
  • Fruit and Nut Birdseed
  • Floating Turtle Sticks for aquatic turtles
  • Reptile Sticks for tortoise and box turtle
  • Collard and kale greens
  • Apples
  • Strawberries
  • Blueberries
  • Carrots
  • Copy paper
  • Bleach
  • Clorox Wipes
  • Live crickets
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Reptile Light Bulbs
  • Reptile Heat bulbs
  • Newspapers

Pictured: Last year’s Night of Creepy Crawlies” at the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 