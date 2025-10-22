Night Of Creepy Crawlies Is Friday At Cantonment’s Roy Hyatt Environmental Center
October 22, 2025
The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center in Cantonment will host its annual Fall Open House, “Night of Creepy Crawlies” on Friday.
The event is free and open to the public on Friday, October 24 from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at 1300 Tobias Road in Cantonment.
The event will include:
- Birds of prey with the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida
- Creepy crawly creatures with Sunset Wildlife Connection
- RHEC’s remarkable resident reptiles
- Naturalist led “Spider Hunt” through the woods
- Blasting off into space in the inflatable planetarium (seating is limited – sign-up for a showtime upon arrival to the event required – $2 donation suggested)
- Amazing aquatic creatures in the RHEC Beach House
- Fun activities with Frances M Weston Audubon Society
- Birding equipment with Birds Unlimited
- The RHEC merch table
- Food trucks (there is a fee for food)
The center, which is operated by the Escambia County School District, is requesting donations:
- Monetary donations
- Gift cards (Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, grocery stores, pet stores)
- Black Oil Sunflower Birdseed
- Fruit and Nut Birdseed
- Floating Turtle Sticks for aquatic turtles
- Reptile Sticks for tortoise and box turtle
- Collard and kale greens
- Apples
- Strawberries
- Blueberries
- Carrots
- Copy paper
- Bleach
- Clorox Wipes
- Live crickets
- Hand sanitizer
- Reptile Light Bulbs
- Reptile Heat bulbs
- Newspapers
Pictured: Last year’s Night of Creepy Crawlies” at the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.
