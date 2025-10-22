Night Of Creepy Crawlies Is Friday At Cantonment’s Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center in Cantonment will host its annual Fall Open House, “Night of Creepy Crawlies” on Friday.

The event is free and open to the public on Friday, October 24 from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at 1300 Tobias Road in Cantonment.

The event will include:

Birds of prey with the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida

Creepy crawly creatures with Sunset Wildlife Connection

RHEC’s remarkable resident reptiles

Naturalist led “Spider Hunt” through the woods

Blasting off into space in the inflatable planetarium (seating is limited – sign-up for a showtime upon arrival to the event required – $2 donation suggested)

Amazing aquatic creatures in the RHEC Beach House

Fun activities with Frances M Weston Audubon Society

Birding equipment with Birds Unlimited

The RHEC merch table

Food trucks (there is a fee for food)

The center, which is operated by the Escambia County School District, is requesting donations:

Monetary donations

Gift cards (Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, grocery stores, pet stores)

Black Oil Sunflower Birdseed

Fruit and Nut Birdseed

Floating Turtle Sticks for aquatic turtles

Reptile Sticks for tortoise and box turtle

Collard and kale greens

Apples

Strawberries

Blueberries

Carrots

Copy paper

Bleach

Clorox Wipes

Live crickets

Hand sanitizer

Reptile Light Bulbs

Reptile Heat bulbs

Newspapers

Pictured: Last year’s Night of Creepy Crawlies” at the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.