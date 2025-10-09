New Partnership, New Tech Improve Friday Night Football Experience For Tate Aggie Nation

Friday night football in Tate High School’s Pete Gindl Stadium, but this season the experience is even brighter, louder and more exciting for everyone in Aggie Nation.

Tate High School has announced a new partnership between the Tate Quarterback Club and alumni Paul and Karen Bowers, who have generously provided Tate High School with new technology that will transform both the student learning experience and the Friday night football atmosphere.

Through their support, Tate High School has received production communication headsets, video cameras, wireless transmitters, system switches, and Daktronics instructional software for the TV & Multimedia Academy. This cutting-edge equipment will allow students to gain real-world, hands-on experience in live production.

This football season, the Multimedia Academy students have taken charge of running the video board on game nights. Fans are seeing an upgraded experience similar to what you would find at large sporting events and concerts, with student-led camera work, instant replays, and enhanced production.

“I am thrilled for our students to have this opportunity. Not only will our fans enjoy a professional-level game day environment, but our students will also be preparing for future careers in broadcasting, media, and production,” Principal Laura Touchstone said. “We are deeply grateful to the Tate Quarterback Club and to Paul and Karen Bowers for their vision and commitment to our school. Their generosity ensures that Aggie traditions continue to grow while also providing invaluable educational opportunities for our students.”

Pictured top: (L-R) Tate football coach Rhett Summerford, Multimedia Academy teacher Melissa Armstrong, Principal Laura Touchstone, and Matt Power, president of the football boosters. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.