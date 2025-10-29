Near 2 Million Gallons Of Wastewater, Stormwater Overflows From IP In Cantonment Into Local Creek

October 29, 2025

Almost two million gallons of a treated wastewater and stormwater mixture overflowered from the International Paper facility in Cantonment during heavy rains on Monday.

According to a report filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the 1.98 million gallons were released into Elevenmile Creek. However, FDEP said all permit requirements were met during the event.

IP Regional Communication Manager Whitney Fike said Tuesday,, “Following the extreme rain in our area this week, we experienced an overflow of rainwater and fully treated effluent into Elevenmile Creek. Samples of the water confirmed no threat to the environment.”

“This overflow occurred despite mill efforts to impound the excess water from the rain event. Healthy watersheds are essential to our community, and we are committed to working with regulatory agencies to resolve this issue, she added.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

