NAS Pensacola Assists Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Ahead of Hurricane Melissa

Approximately 864 non-mission essential personnel from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay arrived at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola over the weekend as part of a Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-mission essential personnel movement ahead of one of the strongest hurricanes of the 2025 storm season.

Family members, civilian employees and contractors and pets were all part of the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-mission essential personnel movement, arriving on five different flights, as Hurricane Melissa, potentially a major storm at projected initial landfall in Jamaica with a second landfall anticipated early next week in Cuba, could impact Naval Station Guantanamo Bay operations, as that installation is situated on the western part of Cuba and could experience significant weather events including downpours, strong winds and storm surge.

“The safety and well-being of our Navy family is always a primary concern,” said NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra ‘Mamasan’ Newman. “The Sailors and civilian employees here are dedicated and adaptable, making sure they accomplish our Navy mission –and right now that’s taking care of our Navy family from Guantanamo Bay.”

This non-mission essential personnel movement will allow Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to minimize operations during the storm and expedite recovery operations after the hurricane has passed. The naval station has an estimated 5,500 personnel and families living and working on the installation.

NAS Pensacola was notified of the non-mission essential personnel movement Oct. 24, and Newman said preparations began instantly. “Our Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) established an Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC), and our lodging and dining facilities prepared for the influx of people. The NAS Pensacola team is proud to be part of an operation contributing to the safety and well-being of our service member’s families.”

EFACs are established at specific locations by FFSC’s to provide assistance to service members, their families and other eligible personnel following a large-scale emergency. EFACs provide a wide range of services to military personnel, civilians and their families including counseling, information referral, financial assistance and housing assistance.

NAS Pensacola’s Navy Lodge and Navy Inn provided lodging accommodations for Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-essential personnel, and local American Red Cross representatives are also providing assistance.

NAS Pensacola, the only Navy installation in the Gulf with both a deep-water port and active airfield, previously received non-mission essential personnel during 2016’s Hurricane Michael, and also serves as a safe harbor for numerous U.S. Coast Guard and USNS ships during extreme weather situations.

Story by U.S. Navy Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Japay Andres.

US Navy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.