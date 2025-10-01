Mobile Dental Unit Schedules Regular Visits to Century

The Community Health Northwest Florida (CHNWF) mobile dental unit will begin making regular visits to the town of Century starting in November, and appointments are being accepted now.

The first mobile dental day in Century is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 24, at Community Health on Industrial Boulevard. Dates for additional visits will be announced at a later time.

“The dental department is excited to once again provide much-needed dental consults, exams and cleanings to the citizens of Century, utilizing our mobile dental unit,” said Dr. Gabriel Hernandez, DDS who also serves as chief dental officer. “We look forward to providing much-needed dental access to a population with limited options for dental care.”

Essentially a portable dentist office on wheels, the dental unit has the capability of providing multiple chairs for basic dental examinations and cleaning. It’ll be working outside of the CHNWF Century office at 6021 Industrial Boulevard, off Highway 4.

Smiley said arrangements will be made for anyone that needs more complicated dental work at one of the CHNWF offices.

To make an appointment with the mobile dental team for the Century visit, call (850) 912-8880, Ext. 13065. Patients will need to bring their insurance information and identification to the appointment.

“Our mobile dental unit benefits our community by making quality healthcare more affordable and accessible, which in turn improves patient outcomes,” said Chandra Smiley, CEO of CHNWF. “Providing access to dental care in Century is a perfect example of what a mobile unit can do to overcome healthcare barriers, especially among vulnerable populations and in rural communities without easy access to healthcare facilities.”

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.