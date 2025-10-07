McDavid Double Shooting Ruled Apparent Murder-Suicide by ECSO

October 7, 2025

Investigators now say a deadly double shooting Monday in McDavid appears to have been a murder-suicide.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon that their investigation determined that the wife apparently shot her husband before turning the gun on herself in the family’s home.

Deputies discovered two people deceased from gunshot wounds inside a home in the 700 block of North Century Boulevard, about a half mile north of the McDavid Fire Station.

The ECSO said they were called Monday by the father of now-deceased husband to do a welfare check after  he did not arrive for work Monday. They found the victims’ vehicles at the home, but no one answered the door. Deputies made entry about 11:30 a.m.  and located a man and woman both deceased with gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were no signs of a struggle, no forced entry into the home, and they do not believe there was any foul play by a third party.

The investigation is continuing.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

