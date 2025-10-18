Man Killed In Pickup Crash Near Atmore

A single vehicle crash near Atmore claimed the life of a Mobile County man early Friday afternoon.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 84-year-old Edward Lambert of Irvington, Alabama, lost control of his 2003 Dodge 2500 pickup truck, which left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Lambert was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash happened on Jacks Springs Road, just outside Atmore.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.

