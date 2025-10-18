Man Killed In Pickup Crash Near Atmore

October 18, 2025

A single vehicle crash near Atmore claimed the life of a Mobile County man early Friday afternoon.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 84-year-old Edward Lambert of Irvington, Alabama, lost control of his 2003 Dodge 2500 pickup truck, which left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Lambert was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash happened on Jacks Springs Road, just outside Atmore.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 