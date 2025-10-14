Semi Log Truck Crashes Into Railroad Company Office Building In Cantonment

October 14, 2025

There were no serious injuries when a semi-log truck crashed into a railroad company’s office building in Cantonment Tuesday morning.

The truck hit the Alabama & Gulf Coast Railway office at 106 South Highway 29 (that is across the railroad tracks that cross Highway 29, next door to World Gym). The semi came to rest just inside the building.

The southbound semi veered left in the intersection of Highway 29 and Muscogee Road, traveled across a grassy area and the railroad tracks, and slammed into the building, entering an empty breakroom. The truck clipped a car that was turning through the intersection at the time, ripping the bumper off the vehicle. The car’s driver said that he was “lucky to be a live”.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating exactly how the crash occurred.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the 7:30 a.m. crash, and the log truck driver was able to exit the truck under his own power.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge. NorthEscambai.com graphic (at bottom), click to enlarge.

