It’s Fall Y’all — Marcus Pointe Molino Holds Fall Festival (With Gallery)

Marcus Pointe Baptist Church-Molino held a “It’s Fall, Y’all Festival,” las Saturday at the Molino Ballpark.

The family-friendly fun day included train rides, food, activities, inflatables, carnival games and more.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Marcus Pointe Baptist Church-Molino meets each Sunday morning at Molino Park Elementary School.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Allie Penton, click to enlarge.