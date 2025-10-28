It’s Fall Y’all — Marcus Pointe Molino Holds Fall Festival (With Gallery)
October 28, 2025
Marcus Pointe Baptist Church-Molino held a “It’s Fall, Y’all Festival,” las Saturday at the Molino Ballpark.
The family-friendly fun day included train rides, food, activities, inflatables, carnival games and more.
For a photo gallery, click here.
Marcus Pointe Baptist Church-Molino meets each Sunday morning at Molino Park Elementary School.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Allie Penton, click to enlarge.
Comments