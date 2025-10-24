Half Of Alabama School Treated To Lunch In Century

A Century restaurant was packed with students from an Escambia County, Alabama, school at lunch on Thursday.

Pollard-McCall Junior High School promised lunch to K-8 students that made the honor roll or had perfect attendance for the first nine weeks. A total of 83 students made the honor roll and 20 students had perfect attendance, representing about half the school’s enrollment.

Thanks to the school’s PTO, the students were treated to a Mexican lunch at Vallarta on North Century Boulevard.

“This is the best day ever,” one student said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.