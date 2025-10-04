Grand Opening Held For New We Care Thrift Store In Atmore (With Gallery)

The ribbon was cut on Friday morning for a new We Care Thrift Store in Atmore, which benefits prison ministry programs across the area.

We Care’s three thrift stores fund the We Care Program in-prison ministries in Alabama, Florida and Ohio, including Holman and Fountain correctional facilities in Atmore, and the Century and Santa Rosa correctional institutions in Century and East Milton.

The Atmore We Care Thrift Store is located on Highway 21 at Northgate Drive, across from Hendrix Tractor and just over two miles north of the former store location in downtown Atmore. The brand-new 21,000-square-foot building includes a dedicated donation and sorting area and 10,000 square feet of retail space.

The thrift store offers a variety of merchandise, including a wide selection of clothing, household items, electronics, and furniture. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The former downtown Atmore We Care location, which opened in 1989, closed on September 27. We Care’s other stores have been located in Monroeville since 2002 and Flomaton since 2008.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.