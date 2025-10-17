Friday Night High School Football Schedule
October 17, 2025
Here is the Friday night North Escambia area football schedule:
FLORIDA
- Blountstown at Northview
- Tate At Washington
- South Choctaw Academy at Jay
- West Florida at Milton
- Pace at Pine Forest
- Escambia at Crestview
- Pensacola High at St. Michael Catholic (Fairhope)
- Central at Veron
- Bye: Pensacola Catholic
ALABAMA
- Hillcrest (Evergreen) at Flomaton
- Heritage Christian Academy at Escambia Academy
- Escambia County (Atmore) at Satsuma
- Jackson at W.S. Neal
- Bye: T.R. Miller
