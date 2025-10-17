Friday Night High School Football Schedule

Here is the Friday night North Escambia area football schedule:

FLORIDA

Blountstown at Northview

Tate At Washington

South Choctaw Academy at Jay

West Florida at Milton

Pace at Pine Forest

Escambia at Crestview

Pensacola High at St. Michael Catholic (Fairhope)

Central at Veron

Bye: Pensacola Catholic

ALABAMA