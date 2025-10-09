Four Arrested, Stolen Property Recovered In Cantonment Raid

Four people were arrested when a months-long Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigation culminated with the execution of a search warrant Wednesday in Cantonment.

“Over the past several months, investigators have been working a series of cases involving grand theft, vehicle thefts, and dealing in stolen property,” Sgt. Melony Peterson said. During the search, deputies located stolen property and narcotics in the residence, she said.

“This operation is part of ECSO’s continued effort to investigate and address property crimes throughout Escambia County,” Peterson added.

Colby Chase Myrick, 34, was charged with dealing or trafficking in stolen property, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and resisting. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail late Wednesday afternoon without bond.

Three other people at the residence were arrested on outstanding warrants and booked into the Escambia County Jail:

Tyrel James Disney, 41, felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, no bond

Justin Michael Odom, 31, parole violation, no bond

Shelby Danielle Totty, 30, felony dealing or trafficking in stolen property, $15,000 bond

Pictured above: Colby Myrick. Pictured below: (L-R) Tyrel Disney, Justin Odom, and Shelby Totty.